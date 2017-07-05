10 killed, 21 injured after passenger bus collides with trolley near Layyah

LAYYAH: 10 killed and 21 others injured after a passenger bus coming from Karachi detached and rammed a tractor trolley, Geo News reported.

The incident took place in early hours of Wednesday when a speedy passenger bus hit trolley.

It is learned that bus was going to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

Near Karor road, the trolley was allegedly hit by a speeding bus left 10 killed and several injured, rescue sources told.

The police and rescue workers rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby district hospital Layyah after the accident.