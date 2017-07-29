110 sq km area cleared, Op Khyber-4 progressing as planned: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said that forces have cleared 110 square kilometers area in Rajgal valley as operation Khyber IV has been progressing as planned since the day first it was launched to wipe out terrorists in Rajgal Valley under Radd-ul-Fasaad earlier this month.

ISPR said that Pak forces successfully cleared the 110 square kilometers area in the Rajgal valley after dismantling the hideouts of terrorists who were involved in sabotage activities.

Terrorists had laid a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) which had been detected, recovered and neutralised by the Pakistan Army Engineers Counter IED teams. Forces now searching cleared areas of Wucha Wana, Bagh, Ziarat Sereh and Pak Darra, army’s media wing added.

While 42 suspects had been arrested in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi over the past 48 hours as the Punjab Rangers, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab and police conducted operations against terrorists and their facilitators in the province, ISPR said.