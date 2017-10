PESHAWAR: US drones on Friday fired missiles near Pak-Afghan border, killing at least 12 people and destroying six militant hideouts, Geo News reported.

Citing sources, the TV channel reported that the unmanned aircraft fired six missiles Khosh Kurram area of Afghanistan, and three drones were still hovering in the area.

It was the fifth such attack in as many days. At least 41 people including Jamaat-ul-Ahrar chief Umar Khalid Khorasani have been killed in the drone attacks.