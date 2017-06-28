125 victims of ill-fated oil tanker inferno laid to rest amid tears and grief  

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 125 bodies out of 162 of Bahawalpur oil tanker fire victims were buried in six mass graves in Ahmedpur Sharqia by the district administration after offering their funeral prayers attended by thousands of people.

The funeral prayer was attended by bereaved relatives of the deceased, Members of Parliament of Bahawalpur division, civil officials and thousands of residents of the area.

The administration said that DNA samples of the victims have been taken and will be matched by those of their relatives to ascertain the identities of numbered graves.

All coffins have been tagged so that after the completion of DNA test they can be handed over to their legal heirs.

The funeral was held amid tight security as around 1000 security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

It is worth mentioning here that death toll from the tragic oil tanker fire has risen to 162 as five more of the victims died overnight.

While the government handed over the cheques of Rs two million each to the bereaved families of the deceased and one million each of the injured’s respectively.

A case has been registered against owner, driver, and manager of the oil tanker.

The owner of Lakki Marwat Group’s oil tanker Haji Husnain, Manager Khalid Razzaq, and driver Gul Muhammad were nominated in the First Investigation Report (FIR) on complaint of Muhammad Asghar, a brother of Muhammad Imran who lost his life in the incident.

While the injured driver of ill-fated fuel tanker appeared at local police station, later he was shifted to the Burns’ Unit of Nishtar Hospital Multan by police.

The FIR was registered under sections 109, 279, 322, 337, 427, and 435 of Pakistan Penal Code.