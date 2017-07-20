13 terrorists killed as Op Khyber-4 progressing as planned: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Advancing from multiple directions, the security forces – including Special Service Group—have cleared 90 Square Kilometers and so far killed 13 terrorists in Operation Khyber-4, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Operation continues as part of Op Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The ISPR, media wing of the military, in a statement said Thursday, the Operation Khyber-4, launched last Sunday, was progressing as planned.

It said, “Advancing from multiple directions troops including special services group have cleared 90 square km area and now squeezing the terrorists.”

Pakistan Army Engineers Counter IED teams have been detected, recovered and neutralized IEDs, which the terrorists had laid in numbers, the ISPR said and added many terrorist hideouts have been also destroyed in targeted strikes by PAF, Army Aviation and Artillery.

The military’s media wing added so far 13 terrorists have been killed and 6 injured. During exchange of fire a soldier –Sepoy Abdul Jabbar — laid his life for the motherland.

Pakistan Army on Sunday announced to have launched a major anti-terrorist operation in tribal areas of Rajgal and Shawwal to flush out Daesh militants attempting to take hold in the Khyber Agency.