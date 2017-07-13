16 die as torrential rains hit parts of the country

KARACHI: At least 16 people were killed and dozens others injured in rain-related incidents across the country.

According to details, rain lashed in the different areas of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

Heavy and moderate rain was reported in Dera Ismail Khan, Muzaffarabad, Toba Taik Singh, Gujrat and Peshawar, Karachi and parts of Baluchistan.

Light rain hit Karachi early morning turning weather pleasant. The downpour lashed Federal B area, North Karachi, Malir and Shahra-e- Faisal, Sohrab Goth, F.B Area, Saddar and other localities.

According to sources most of the deaths across the country occurred due to roof collapse. The victims also include women and children.

Severe rains triggered land sliding in the upper regions causing a blockage of the roads with gigantic rocks that fell on the land.

Flood warnings have been released to the nearby areas of River Jhelum and River Neelam.