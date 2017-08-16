20th death anniversary of ?Qawwali? maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' today

KARACHI: The 20th death anniversary of the legendary ‘qawwali’ maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed today.

Famous for his catchy tunes, introduction of traditional Qawwali and heart capturing music to the modern audience, Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on October 13, 1948.

The legendary singer, who contributed to Pakistani music and enthralled the audience of both sid, as he was equally popular in Indo-Pak subcontinent and across the world.

In 1987, the government of Pakistan bestowed Pride of Performance on the legendary singer for his contribution to Pakistani music.

Two years before his death, he was honored with the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize. He received a number of national and international honorary awards in his glorious career.

The music maestro released as many as 25 Qawwali albums which earned him several awards and honours. His massive hit Dam Mast Qalandar became household anthems.

Other popular records include Akhiyan Udeek Diyan, Yaar Na Wichray, Mera Piya Ghar Aya and Meri Zindagi. Among his many Sufi songs, Wohi Khuda Hay remained prominent as a spirituality-sparking song.

Ustaad Nusrat also sang national song like Mera Inaam Pakistan and became the voice of Kashmiris through his heartfelt song Janay Kab Hongay Kam to highlight the atrocities committed in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He was popularly known as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali”. In his prolonged music career, he traveled extensively to perform in a wide range of countries.

The awards and honours he won posthumously are the “Legends” award at the UK Asian Music Awards, Time magazine’s “60 Years of Asian Heroes”, NPR’s 50 Great Voices list, CNN’s list of twenty most iconic musicians and 14th position in UGO’s list of the best singers of all time.

The great singer and musician left the world of his fans at the age of 48 on 16 August 1997, but he will always remain alive in the heart of his lovers.