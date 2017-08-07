22 injured in Lahore explosion

LAHORE: At least 22 people were injured after a truck blew up here on Band Road and destroyed a three-storey building on Monday, according to Geo News.

A senior police official said the explosion occurred in a truck loaded with fruits.

The police cordoned off the area and investigation was launched to ascertain the exact nature of the blast. The injured were taken to nearby hospital.

Nearby buildings and cars were affected by the blast.

Superintendent of Police City Adil Memon said expolsive material was placed under the truck which had exploded.

Investigation into the incident was in progress, he added