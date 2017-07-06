51pc Pakistanis believe SC verdict on Panama Leaks will be against PM: Gallup survey

ISLAMABAD: A Gallup report on Panama Leaks verdict shows that 51 per cent of Pakistanis believe that the Supreme Court`s decision will be against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, while 48pc suggested that the judiciary will give a clean chit to the first family and the percent remained reluctant.

Survey shows that 57pc of the participants suggested that JIT members should have resigned against whom the government has reservations while 43pc disagreed.

Another question asked whether Hussain Nawaz`s leaked picture was a failure of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), 56pc of the respondents replied that it was indeed a failure of the JIT while 43pc said it was not.

In the survey, 55 percent hailed PM Nawaz’s move to appear before the JIT while 44pc believed that PM Nawaz had no other option.

In the survey, to a question, 51pc of the participants said concerns raised by PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had politicised the JIT probe, whereas 48pc disagreed.

The survey also said that 43pc people believed that criticism of JIT on social media and other platforms was justified while 57pc said it was not.

On a separate question, 44pc of the participants said the final JIT report will be controversial while 55pc said otherwise.

When asked whether Prime Minister’s appearance before Panama JIT has turned favourable for him, 32pc said yes while 34 pc believed that their perception of him has worsened.