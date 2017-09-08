52nd Pakistan Navy Day celebrated in Karachi

KARACHI: Every year, 8th September is celebrated as ‘Pakistan Navy Day’ to commemorate Pakistan Navy’s stunning performance against a much bigger and devious enemy during 1965 War.

Daring raid by Pakistan Navy warships on Dwarka and bottling up of entire Indian Navy fleet by PN submarine Ghazi are the glorious reminiscences of the day.

In order to commemorate this day and to pay tributes to our Shuhada and Ghazis, whose sacrifices and gallant acts instill in us renewed spirit and unabating resolve, Pakistan Navy arranged an impressive Four Dimensional demonstration of naval capabilities at PNS Qasim, Manora Karachi.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair was the chief guest while Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was also present on the occasion.

The special demonstration of Pakistan Navy assets and their capabilities included fly past by Pak Navy Aviation assets, Search and Rescue operation drills by PN helicopters, para jumps, frogman attack, Vessel Board Search and Seizure Operation and Fast Boat Recovery etc.

Beach Assault drills were performed by Pakistan Navy Special Operation Forces comprising Pak Marines and Special Service Group (Navy). Pakistan Navy Frigate, Submarine, and Missile boats were also part of the demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest highlighted Pakistan Navy’s heroic performance during 1965 war with reverence and pride and expressed his satisfaction at the level of Pakistan Navy’s competence and capabilities displayed during the demonstration.

He further said that the Government of Pakistan accords due priority to the defence needs of the country in general and gives importance to advancement and strengthening of Pakistan Navy in particular.

A large number of civil and military dignitaries, families of Shuhada attended the ceremony while war veterans were also present on the occasion.