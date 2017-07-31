A game of thrones in Pakistan´s dynastic politics

Islamabad: Pakistan´s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has passed the leadership baton to his brother, ensuring the continuation of a dynastic political system in a country where government has long been run as a family enterprise.

In Pakistan´s stratified, semi-feudal society, patronage and kinship play a huge role in politics, often dominating ideology.

Some analyst estimates say that more than half of seats — at both national and provincial level — have been passed from father to son, brother to brother, keeping the business of politics firmly within the family.

Sharif named his younger brother Shahbaz as his successor to the country´s top office in a defiant speech the day after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court on corruption charges.

The move maintains the eponymous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party´s hold on power, with Nawaz continuing to act as puppet master from his position as head of the party.

“The subtext in all this is that Nawaz Sharif will still have an influence in how things are carried out until the next election and perhaps through the next election,” said political analyst Umair Javad.

“This was his (Nawaz´s) way of convincing the party that this brand still exists.”

Shahbaz — currently chief minister of Punjab province, the family´s power base — is expected to slide into his brother´s vacated National Assembly seat before being rubber stamped as prime minister in a parliamentary vote.

Meanwhile local media has reported that Shahbaz is lining up his son Hamza to take his position as Punjab Chief Minister, though he too must first be elected to his father´s provincial assembly seat in a by-election.

“It´s the confidence of a political dynasty in its power that´s allowing it to make all these moves,” said Badar Alam, editor of the Herald magazine.

“They feel that in certain parts of the country their dynastic hold is so strong that no challenge can uproot them.”

But some warn that the PML-N will not rally behind Shahbaz — considered less charismatic than his older brother — in the same way that it did Nawaz, possibly fracturing the party.

“Nawaz has personal political appeal in a way that his brother doesn´t. I think that the dynasty will fray under his brother,” said journalist and commentator Omar Waraich.