A Pakistani girl's unique gift to her Hindu friend

KARACHI: A 21-year-old Pakistani girl is breaking all stereotypes of inter-communal hatred by setting an example of love and harmony. This girl belongs to Karachi and is currently visiting India from where she is taking a present back home for her Indian friend.

She travelled to Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India and has decided to take an idol of Goddess Saraswati for her friend.

She told an Indian news agency, PTI that: “Me and my friend work in the same company in Karachi. I asked her what does she want me to bring back for her from India. She asked me to bring an idol of any Goddess so I am taking a statue of Sarasvati which I bought from a market in Harda (Madhya Pradesh)”.

The brewing closeness between this Pakistani girl and the Hindu friend is not just limited to their relationship but their families also have friendly ties with each other.

The Pakistani girl said: “I selected it because in India Sarasvati is known to be the Goddess of wisdom and knowledge. My friend also has an inquisitive nature and collects information about various things. I hope she will like my gift”.

She also said that on her last visit, her mother also took an idol of Ganesha and her friend adored the present.

The Pakistani girl’s maternal uncle lives in Harda and when his niece expressed desire to buy an idol of a Goddess from here, he was overjoyed. He said “my niece asked me to take her to the market so she could buy it. Such things will promote communal harmony between India and Pakistan. I am hopeful that through this, relations between the two nations will also improve”.