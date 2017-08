ISLAMABAD: Prominent female lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aaisha Gulalai has quit the party saying there’s ‘no respect for women’ in the party.

Elected on reserved women seat, Gulalai has been one of the most active female members of PTI.

She is the second noted figure to have quit the party after Karachi-based Naz Baloch parted ways saying that it has become the ‘male chauvinist’ party.