Abbasi says this is first govt that had completed projects initiated during its tenure

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday this was the the first government in the country’s history that had successfully completed projects initiated during its own term.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the country’s first coal, clinker and cement terminal at Port Qasim.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived in the city on a day-long visit.

He was received at the airport by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Mohammad Zubair.

The prime minister was briefed on the Pakistan gas port consortium of the Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Limited, a spokesman for the Governor House says.

He said that the premier would also be apprised of all development projects run by Governor House in cooperation with the federal government.