Abbasi to accomplish former PM's agenda: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the choice of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the entire party put its trust on him. She was talking to Talat Hussain, host of Geo News program ‘Naya Pakistan’.

To a question, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the choice of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the decision to appoint Khaqan Abbasi for 45 days was taken by the parliamentary party of the PML (N). She further said that the same forum will decide whether he would retain PM slot till 2018 or not.

To another question about Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister, she replied that all such issues would be decided in the parliamentary party meeting of PML-N.

Talking to Geo News, she said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would move forward in conformity with the vision of former prime minister for completing the unfinished agenda of the previous government and the development projects initiated by it.

While showing her reservations on Supreme Court’s verdict that disqualified former Prime Minister from holding any public office, she said people know on which ground he was ousted. She reiterated that Nawaz Sharif is the leader of the PML (N) and would continue to guide.

To a question. Marriyum said that Khwaja Muhammad Asif would effectively execute his duties as foreign minister and he would move forward with the policy of former prime minister regarding regional peace and strengthening ties with neighbouring countries.

On the replacement of former minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal as interior minister, she said that Ahsan Iqbal had capability to perform his duty in all capacity. She added that the former Prime Minister would go to Lahore through Motorway and the former interior minister was personally supervising all the arrangements in that regard.

While responding to a question about Daniyal Aziz, she said that he had himself clarified that he would accept the decision of the party leadership.

Replying to a question about energy projects, she said the new PM would make all out efforts to fulfill the promise of Nawaz Sharif to end load-shedding from Pakistan by 2018.