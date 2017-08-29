Abdul Basit writes scathing letter to Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Basit, who recently retired as Pakistan High Commissioner to India after serving three years, has written a scathing letter to former foreign secretary and country’s incumbent Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

In the letter, surfaced on social media, Abdul Basit lambasted Aizaz Chaudhry over a number of foreign policy blunders the latter made during his time in office as foreign secretary.

“The more I think the more I am convinced that you have been the worst Foreign Secretary ever,” Abdul Basit wrote in the letter.

Sources privy to the development, while talking to a private TV channel, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

In the letter dated July 5, Abdul Basit has expressed his concerns saying, “My concern is that you would also end up being the worst Pakistan Ambassador in Washington DC.”

Chaudhry was the foreign secretary of Pakistan until February this year before being appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.