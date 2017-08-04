Absence from assembly: Asif seeks details of salaries paid to PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday sought details of the PTI parliamentarians’s salaries and perks they had enjoyed after submitting resignations from the National Assembly in August 2014.

In a letter written to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Asif sought details of perks and salaries drawn by PTI lawmakers after submitting resignations to join protests and sit-ins against the Nawaz government over alleged rigging in 2013 general elections.

He requested the Speaker to share details on who was paid money and what was the amount.

Asif also asked for sharing the amount of money donated to the Prime Minister Relief Fund by the PTI members.

Earlier in 2014, about 34 PTI lawmakers, including party chief Imran had submitted their resignations from the National Assembly to lead sit-ins and protests in the capital against Nawaz Sharif’s government.