Academic block of Cadet College Ormara inaugurated

KARACHI: Ground breaking of new runway at Naval Air Station Ormara and inauguration of newly-constructed academic block of Cadet College Ormara (CCO) was held on Thursday (today) at Ormara, Balochistan.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Upon his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Coast Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem.

After the inauguration ceremony of the academic block of CCO, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah interacted with the project team and congratulated for timely completion of the project.

He appreciated their spirit and expressed hope that the college will play an important role in the nation building.

He said that the role of teachers is most significant in educational institutions. The admiral further added that the teachers of Cadet College Ormara should also focus on character building of cadets along with educational and training activities.

The foundation of Cadet College Ormara was laid in June 2012 and it started functioning in a temporarily arranged building in 2013. Its aim is to bring the young generation of Balochistan in the socio-economic stream of the country at par with other provinces through quality education and training, and facilitate them to come forward to serve the nation.

Since its inception, five batches of cadets have enrolled in the college. In addition to the academic block, the new building of CCO will comprise cadet hostels, shooting range, science and computer labs, auditorium, play grounds, library and a mosque.

Earlier, the Naval Chief also attended ground breaking ceremony of the new runway at Naval Air Station (Ormara) and unveiled the plaque.

During the welcome address, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem highlighted the significance of the new runway for Naval Air operations in Balochistan and said that the construction of new runway at Ormara is yet another manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s aim of westward expansion.

Both the ceremonies were attended by officials of Pakistan Navy, Frontier Works Organization, Civil Aviation Authority, Civil administration, educationists and a large number of local notables.