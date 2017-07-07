Afaq Ahmed backs Muttahida in Karachi by-election

KARACHI: Muhajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed on Friday announced to support the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) in the upcoming by-election in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-114, asking the Urdu speaking voters to exercise their right of franchise in the favour of Muttahida.

“My support is with Kamran Tessori,” Afaq Ahmed said as candidate from the Muttahaida, Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held rallies on the final day of campaign.

PS-114 is considered one of the toughest and the most sensitive constituencies of the metropolis, where politician Irfanullah Marwat and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have fought election battles neck and neck.

Marwat won the constituency in the 2013 general elections on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket, but his victory was declared void by an election tribunal in July 2014.

On May 11 this year the Supreme Court ordered re-polling in PS-114, dismissing Marwat’s appeal challenging the tribunal’s decision. The seat fell vacant after the top court’s verdict unseated Marwat.