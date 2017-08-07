Afghan president telephones PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said that terrorism was a common threat for both the countries and Pakistan would work with Afghanistan for security and stability in the region.

The prime minister said this during the telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, according to a PM Office statement.

Ashraf Ghani had made the telephonic call to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to congratulate him on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Afghan President expressed satisfaction over the smooth transition and said that it was good for democracy in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Abbasi thanked President Ghani and said that terrorism was a common enemy and “we will work together to eliminate this menace from the region.

” Both leaders resolved that “We will also work together to address the challenge of energy in the region and improve the economic conditions in Pakistan and Afghanistan.