Afghanistan's response to operation Khyber-4 unwarranted: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Afghan ministry of defence’s response to the Operation Khyber-4 is unwarranted and runs counter to Pakistan Army’s efforts for better Pak-Afghan coordination and cooperation.

“The information about Operation Khyber 4 has been shared (twice verbally and in writing) with Afghan Forces as well as Resolute Support Mission, and ODRP,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Army looks forward for trust-based security coordination and cooperation for fight against common enemy.

“Rhetoric of blames and suggestive allegations are agenda of forces working against order and peace in the region which should be avoided,” it added.