Afridi asks media to boycott elements involved in mudslinging

Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Khan Afridi on Friday urged media to boycott elements involved in mudslinging, amid a political storm stirred by Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against former cricket hero and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

In a message posted on Facebook and Twitter he advised the media to “play its actual role”. The cricketer and philanthropist also questioned whether politics in Pakistan is about mudslinging .

“We have to control ourselves. We have to think about our future generations. For God sake, stop playing with Pakistan’s image. “It is incumbent upon us to improve Pakistan’s image, but we are making our self a laughing stock in the world.