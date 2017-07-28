Afridi welcomes SC decision on Panama case

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former cricket allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Panama case in a tweet here on Friday.

In his tweet in Urdu, Afridi said that the SC verdict on Panama case would have a positive far-reaching impact on the country’s political scene.

Following is the tweet from Afridi:

Shahid Afridi‏Verified account @SAfridiOfficial

پانامہ فیصلہ بہت دور رس نتائج کا حامل ہے . الله کرے یہ نتائج پاکستان کے حق میں بہتر ہوں پاکستان زندہ باد

Afridi made his international debut some six years after Imran’s retirement from cricket but he always paid respect to him.

Afridi has recently retired from international cricket after enjoying an immense popularity as an aggressive batsman and an effective spinner. He also led the national team in all forms of cricket.