Ahsan Iqbal clarifies his statement was not against Army

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has clarified that his recent statement, in which he had asked DG ISPR to refrain from commenting on economy, saying it was not against Pakistan Army.

Terming Pakistan’s economy stable, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had said military spokesman should refrain from issuing statements on economy last week.

Ahsan Iqbal was speaking to media after meeting the family of Shaheed Captain Husnain, who embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device blast in Kurram Agency Sunday, at Nankana Sahib on Monday afternoon.

To a question, Ahsan said, “The government and the army are on the same page on all issues of national interest.”

“Those trying to create misunderstandings on the national issues will not succeed in their nefarious designs,” he added.

Interior Minister said Pakistan has rendered unmatchable sacrifices and secured successes in war against terrorism.

“War against terrorism will continue till complete elimination of terrorists from the country”, he vowed.

The Minister said the security forces and the people of the country are standing shoulder to shoulder for elimination of the menace of terrorism.

Ahsan Iqbal paid rich tributes to those martyred in Sunday’s blast in Kurram Agency.