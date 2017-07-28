Ahsan says PML-N would accept SC's verdict on Panama case

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of PML-N, Minister of Planning and Developmen Ahsan iqqbal on Thursday said that PML-N would accept the Supreme Court’s much –awaited verdict on Panama case.

Talking to Hamid Meer in Geo News program ‘Capital Talks’, the minister said that Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama case would be accepted and implemented.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said that the Supreme Court’s much –awaited verdict on Panama case would be as per law and constitution.

While Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique in Geo News program ‘Aaj Shazaib Khanzada ke Saath’ said that the decision of Apex court on Panama case would be as per law and constitution and would be implemented in the country.

He further said that PML-N has seen many ups and downs in its political career but it was not worried regarding the decision.

“I do not know that what will happen tomorrow but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would face the situation after the decision”, he added.

Earlier in a presser, Nisar Ali Khan suggested prime minister to keep his feet on the ground if the decision is in his favour and asked Nawaz to react with patience if the verdict comes against him.