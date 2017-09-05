Aide of suspected mastermind of attack on Izharul Hassan arrested

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday raided a private university and arrested an aide of Sarosh Siddiqui, the suspected mastermind of attack on MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

The arrested suspect is a student of computer sciences at the university.

Sarosh Siddiqui, who had visited Afghanistan in 2013, is also an aide of a key accused arrested in the Safoora Goth carnage.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan survived an assassination attempt in Bufferzone area last week while leaving a mosque after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers.