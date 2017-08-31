Air Commodore Muhammad Ali appointed as PAF spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Air Commodore Muhammad Ali has been appointed as the official spokesperson for Pakistan Air Force.

Air Commodore Muhammad Ali was commissioned in the flying branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1989.

As a transport aircrew, he has flown various transport aircraft including C-130 Hercules, Boeing 707, Fokker F-27 etc. He is a graduate of Army Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He has also earned Master’s Degrees in Information Technology, Mass Communication and Art & Science of Warfare and is presently doing M.Phil in Mass Communication.

He has vast experience of Media Management and has served as Deputy Director Media Affairs at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He has also authored a book titled “Sentinels in The Sky” to pay tribute to the selfless sacrifice of PAF’s gallant air warriors.

In recognition of his meritorious services he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).