Aizaz callas on US Sen Elizabeth Warren

UNITED STATES: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry Thursday called on US Senator Elizabeth Warren and apprised her of Pakistan’s sacrifices and achievements in war on terror.

During the meeting, both the leaders reviewed bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan, particularly in the military field. They also discussed issues of common interest between the two countries.

Aizaz briefed the Senator about Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices in war against terror. He added that Pakistan’s forces have successfully wiped out all terrorist groups from its territory. Pakistan and its people have suffered the most from four decades of foreign intervention and civil wars in Afghanistan, he added.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren said that US recognizes Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

While reiterating Pakistan’s stance, Aizaz Chaudhry said that no one desires peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan, adding that peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s best interest.

The ambassador said that peace can be restored in Afghanistan only through a politically-negotiated settlement led by its leadership.

The minister stressed the need of effective measures to strengthen border controls and monitor all movement across it to end all cross border attacks, adding that Pakistan is ready to work with Afghanistan and other countries in this connection.