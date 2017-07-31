AJK PM Raja Farooq lashes out at Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at Imran Kha, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider reiterated his clarification over his recent statement on Kashmiris being uncertain about siding with Pakistan after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

Speaking to media, Farooq dared the PTI chief to hold demonstrations against him, saying he does not believe in Imran Khan’s naya Pakistan.

“I will not tolerate any insult. I don’t believe in Imran Khan’s Pakistan. I believe in Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan. What are you going to do about it?” he raged, adding that he does not want to be a part of the political tug-of-war under way in Pakistan.

Speaking about Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, Raja Farooq questioned what would happen if Imran Khan were also to be disqualified under the same clause.

“What is going on? What if Imran Khan [also] gets disqualified under Article 62 [as prime minister]? Would Shah Mehmood Qureshi become the next PM? And if he gets disqualified for the same reason too, and so on..” the AJK premier remarked.

He reiterated that his comments had been taken out of context by the news media, which had hurt his emotions.

“I was quoted out of context. It is painful. Pakistan is my country, I have every right to be concerned and express my reservations,” he said.

The AJK PM also requested media houses and other parties “not to drag Kashmir in their personal wars”.

Earlier on Sunday, Raja Farooq had said the future of Kashmiris was linked to Pakistan’s prosperity.

“Kashmiris do not have any option other than Pakistan and have been trying to become a part of the country since the past 70 years,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded resignation from Raja Farooq over his comments in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict disqualifying Nawaz Sharif from holding any public office.