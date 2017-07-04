Amy chief chairs Sindh Apex Committee meeting

KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday presided over a special meeting of the Apex Committee Sindh held at Headquarters Karachi Corps.

Sindh chief minister along, home minister, chief secretary, IGP Sindh, as well as Commander Karachi Corps, DG ISI, DG Pakistan Ranger Sindh and other civil and military officials attended the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum was briefed about law and order situation of Karachi and internal security matters of the province by concerned stakeholders.

The statement said progress of National Action Plan was reviewed and escape of high profile terrorists from central jail Karachi with suggested corrective measures was also discussed.

The Forum while expressing satisfaction on improvement of law and order situation, impressed upon the requirement for persistent efforts to achieve durable peace and stability within the province.

“Areas requiring more focus to retain the peace dividends were identified for further progress to include police reforms, better coordination between federal and provincial authorities on NAP, expeditious completion of safe city project and the need for speedy prosecution beside others,” the ISPR said.

The forum reiterated the need for durable peace being quintessential for safety and security of the people and economic activities especially in the metropolis.

The army chief lauded efforts of Karachi Corps and Sindh Rangers in coordinating the multi agency efforts and performance of other law enforcing agencies including police.

He directed all stakeholders to further improve synergy, reaction capability of LEAs, decision making process and to hold the public office holders accountable.

Appreciating recent improvements in capability and capacity of Sindh police, COAS suggested improvements in its internal functioning to include induction on merit, availability of young trained leadership and strengthening of command.

“Stable law and order in the country is only possible with effective writ of the state through implementation of state laws, its willing abidance by the public and across the board speedy dispensation of justice. Despite considerable headway, we have a long way to go on these counts. Army shall continue to render its full support to all state institutions in this regard”, COAS said.