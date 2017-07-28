Another elected PM sent home: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure on the Supreme Court verdict, Maryam Nawaz said ‘another elected Prime Minister [Nawaz Sharif] sent home but only to see him return’.

Maryam, who herself is facing graft charges, took to twitter to express her views after the SC order that disqualified his father Nawaz Sharif for being dishonest for concealing his UAE-based company ‘FZE Capital’ in nominations papers.

The apex court in a landmark judgement today declared that the prime minister is not honest and directed to file corruption references against him and his children.