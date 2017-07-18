Another rain spell likely in last week of July: DG Met

ISLAMABAD: After three good rain spells in the current month, another shower is likely in the last days of July, says Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief.

“This year the monsoon currents are more active in its first-half as compared to the second one as more rains with less intensity are likely in first two weeks of August whereas less rains are likely in last quarter of August followed by September,” Dr Ghulam Rasool said.

He added that changes in weather patterns were part of climate change which are rapidly changing Pakistan’s weather shifting summer and winter weather.

In the past normally flash flooding was reported in September, but due to Al-Nino significant changes has been occurred in weather of this region, he said, last year same pattern was observed with comparatively less rains in second half of monsoon.

Replying to a query, the PMD chief informed that there was a need to update our existing forecasting equipment for accuracy in predictions.

Currently, the PMD is working with seven radars, of them four were installed in 1990 which have almost completed their life and needed maintenance and repair, he maintained.