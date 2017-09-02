Army Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha

admin
RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on behalf of Pakistan Armed Forces, has extended Eid greetings to the entire nation.

In a tweet early morning Saturday, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the Army Chief as saying, “”Eid-ul-Azha gives us message of peace, happiness, fraternity and selfless sacrifice for humanity.” 

“Eid Mubarak from Pak Armed Forces”, the Army Chief wished Eid Mubarak to the nation on behalf of the Armed Forces.

