Army Chief meets Balochistan CM, discusses security situation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri at the General Headquarters, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Thursday.

During the meeting, the security situation in Balochistan came under discussion.

The chief minister thanked the Army Chief for the Pak Army’s efforts in bringing normalcy to the province.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan Army considers it a “sacred duty and pride to assist the province in realisation of its potential.