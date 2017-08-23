Army Chief telephones Nawaz Sharif, prays for Kulsoom Nawaz health

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and inquired after health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, “Army Chief made a telephone call to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Expressed his best wishes and prayers for health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.”

Former first lady, wife of Nawaz Sharif was diagnosed with throat cancer in London.

The News learnt exclusively through its sources that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was informed on Tuesday morning by a team of doctors that she is suffering from throat cancer and must go for the treatment without any delay.

According to British doctors treating the former premier’s wife, her cancer is curable and “treatment shouldn’t be too complicated.” It has been learnt that the doctors discussed various options of treatment and agreed that surgery and radiation therapy will not be used because the type of cancer Kulsoom Nawaz has can be treated through chemotherapy.

The News had reported on Monday that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had gone for three medical check-ups three times after reaching London a week ago and that results of her blood tests were due this week. It’s understood that the doctors established about the existence of throat cancer after seeing results of the blood tests and prior to this detailed examination of Kulsoom Nawaz’s throat.

It has been learnt that in the absence of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, PML-N’s Lahore chapter will run election campaign in NA-120 while Maryam Nawaz will assist the campaign team whenever needed.

Sources added that the PML-N will be running the campaign on a daily basis and Maryam would be available for campaigning activities as and when needed.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for NA-120 won’t participate in the initial campaigns for the constituency but will join the campaign in the last week, said sources.

Kulsoom filed nomination papers for NA-120 after the seat fell vacant following her husband Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification to hold office by the Supreme Court on July 28.

Nawaz won the seat by a substantial margin in 2013’s general elections, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Yasmin Rashid, who is again contesting for the seat this time around.

The former premier’s wife suddenly left for London for medical checkups at the time when nomination papers for NA-120 were being scrutinised – accompanied by her doctor.

It’s understood that she travelled to London in emergency on the advice of her doctor. The Lahore High Court Appellate Tribunal, on August 21, rejected all appeals filed against the nomination papers of PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz for the NA-120 by-poll.