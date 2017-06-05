Army chief visits mountaineer Abdul Jabbar at hospital

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Mountaineer Lieutenant Colonel Doctor Abdul Jabbar Bhatti (Retd) at the Combined Military Hospital on Monday.

COAS congratulated him for his achievement as fourth Pakistani to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS appreciated his outstanding achievement as a great contribution to keep our green flag high. COAS expressed best wishes for his speedy recovery and health.

Abdul Jabbar last month became the fourth Pakistani climber to scale the Mount Everest successfully

Colonel Abdul Jabbar is the first Pakistani from Punjab to achieve this milestone last month on Sunday.

The other three Pakistanis whole scaled the Mount Everest before ex-Army officer belong to Gilgit-Baltistan. They include Nazir Sabir, Hassan Sadpara and Samina Baig.

Nazir Sabir climbed Mount Everest in 2000, becoming the first Pakistani to do so. Hassan Sadapara who passed away in 2016 climbed the world’s highest peak 2011. Samina Baig the first Pakistani woman to climb the mountain did so in 2013.