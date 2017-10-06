Army Chief visits PMA Kabul

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Army Chief was briefed on various functional aspects of Academy for grooming and professional upbringing of the cadets.

Talking to the faculty, COAS appreciated exceptionally high standards of the premier Army institution and its efforts towards grooming of the young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield, lead men from front and be good citizens of Pakistan with the drive, acumen and outlook to contribute to both their institution and the country.

Earlier, on arrival General Bajwa was received by Commandant PMA Maj Gen Abdullah Dogar.