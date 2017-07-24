Army clears two more strongholds of terrorists in Rajgal valley

RAWALPINDI: Army has successfully cleared two strongholds of terrorists after destroying their hideouts in the Rajgal valley during Operation Khyber-IV, which is progressing as planned and yielding steady results, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

During the operation Khyber-IV, The army has targeted terrorists hideouts “by artillery and army aviation” which successfully has dismantled terrorists who are “on the run”, the ISPR quoted IG FC Major General Shaheen.

The operational commander further said that Khyber-IV was going in the right direction as planned to achieve the task.

The forces have also secured the Spinkai top dominating Saprai pass as well as Star Kille. The statement added that two major passes entering from Afghanistan inside Pakistan have been secured and are now effectively under the army’s control.

It is worth mentioning here that Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on July 16 announced the launch of Operation Khyber-4 under Radd-ul-Fasaad to “wipe out terrorists” in the Rajgal Valley area of Khyber Agency.

Army troops, including personnel from the Special Services Group, have cleared a big area in Rajgal valley and recovered caches of IEDs, arms and ammunition during the operation while advancing from multiple directions.

Khyber-IV’s Phase-I has already been completed after clearance of Brekh Muhammad Kandao.