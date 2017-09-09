Army has no role in Nawaz?s ouster, says Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said army has no role in the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In an interview with Saleem Safi at Geo News show Jirga, the senior politician said neither PMLN has any clash with army nor army has anything to do with Nawaz Sharif’s ouster.

He said confrontation with the army and the Supreme Court was a wrong move that would weaken “our position” instead of straightening it.

The former cabinet member said those giving advices for a confrontation were a minority in the party. He was of the view that no political goals could be achieved through confrontation.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that there is no comparison between Benazir Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, adding that Maryam needs to prove herself as a politician by taking part in active politics.

While praising the slain leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PML-N leader said that Benazir Bhutto had seen many ups and downs in her life.

Nisar said Maryam Nawaz would have to prove herself by taking part in active politics. “The role of Maryam Nawaz is that she is daughter of Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

