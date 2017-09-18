Army have nothing to do with Panama case: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday the Army have nothing to do with the Panama case as it is being heard in the courts.

Sources said that the COAS stated this during a meeting with the members of defence committees of the Senate and the National Assembly.

He said that he had cordial relations with the former prime minister and also enjoys the same with the current PM.

I congratulated Shahbaz Sharif over phone on Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s victory in NA-120, the COAS added.

Country suffered a loss due to absence of a foreign minister during last four years. The position of foreign minister holds significance as matters are highly complicated.

Speaking about the military courts, he said they were formed because earlier key terrorists got themselves released, adding that a court had acquitted ‘jet black terrorists’ in the Benazir murder case.

The COAS offered to brief the defence committee on any issue in the parliament.

Voicing dissatisfaction over the defence budget, Gen Bajwa said it is only 18 percent of the total, adding that the cost of purchasing new weapons has gone up due to inflation.