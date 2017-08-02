Army to ensure Pakistan?s borders remain secure, says Army Chief

ABBOTTABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised that army would continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief was speaking at the opening session of special two days long Baloch Regiment Conference, being held at Baloch Regimental Center Abbottabad.

General Bajwa said, “Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism and to ensure that the borders remain secure.” This demands the highest standards of faith, professionalism and perseverance in the service of the nation, he added.

In its opening session, COAS General Bajwa was presented the honour and ranks of Colonel in Chief of Baloch Regiment.

He lauded the proud traditions and contribution of Baloch Regiment which is one of the most decorated regiments of Army due to sterling performance over the years.

The Army Chief praised the sacrifices of the Shuhada and assured their families that Army will never forget those who gave their blood to defend and strengthen the nation.

COAS also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment for laying their lives for defence of motherland.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps and large number of serving and retired Gen officers of Baloch Regiment including former COAS Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and former Chairmen JCS Committee Gen Tariq Majid and Gen Rashid Mehmood were also present.