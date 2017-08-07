Army vows to establish rule of law, upholds supremacy of constitution

RAWALPINDI: Expressing full satisfaction on Army’s commitment to national defence and security, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed that efforts must continue to defeat terrorism to establish rule of law and uphold supremacy of the Constitution.

CCC. Our efforts to cont with other elms of national power to defeat terrorism/militancy;estb Rule of Law& uphold supremacy of constitution. pic.twitter.com/FDRRHjIhUj — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 7, 2017

The Army Chief was presiding over 203th Corps Commanders’ conference at GHQ on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations, the forum undertook a comprehensive review of internal and external security environment and also deliberated upon regional security situation particularly Afghanistan and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said, “We look forward to a trust based mutual cooperation in this regard which can achieve the policy ends of enduring regional peace”.

The forum was briefed about situation along the Line of Control. It also acknowledged positive long term effects being achieved through Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The COAS especially appreciated successful conduct of Operation Khyber 4 in a most inhospitable terrain of Rajgal with minimal own casualties which is made possible through high standards of professionalism.