Arrest warrants for Imran sent to police

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has sent non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan to the SSP operations, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The Electoral body has issued the arrest warrants for the PTI chairman for his failure to appear in a contempt of case against him.

The ECP ordered that Imran Khan be arrested and produced before the Election Commission on October 26 since he has committed contempt under People’s Representative Act.

According to the TV channel, addresses of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence and PTI’s Central Secretariat have been written on the warrants.

The ECP ordered Khan on September 15 to appear in person, and issued the warrants on October 12.

The PTI on Monday decided that Khan would voluntarily appear before the Election Commission on October 26.

A meeting of the PTI’s central leadership said the Election Commission has failed to discharge its basic duty and in some cases damaged PTI’s credibility.