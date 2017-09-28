Arrest warrants for Sharif family sent at their London address

ISLAMABAD: The arrest warrants issued earlier for the family members of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by an accountability court have been dispatched at their London address on Thursday.

Sources said that the bailable arrest warrants for Maryam Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Safdar have been sent through the Pakistan’s High Commission at their London’s Avenfield flats’ address.

Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad had issued the bailable arrest warrants for Maryam Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Safdar for not appearing before it in a NAB reference, directing them to appear the court on Oct 2.