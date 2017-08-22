Articles 62, 63 to be taken up in reforms committee

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid Tuesday said the government would take up articles 62 and 63 of the constitution in the reforms committee.

He was speaking during National Assembly’s session called to debate amendments to a proposed election law put forward by opposition parties.

A member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement wanted to set the maximum duration of disqualification to five years.

Noting that there was no explicit duration for disqualification set under the current law, he said duration of disqualification could be less than five years.