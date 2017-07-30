Articles 62-63 turned out to be 58-2B of the Constitution: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the Articles 62 and 63 turned out to be 582B of the Constitution, which was taken out. on Sunday that the ruling party had the choice to remove the Articles 62 and 63 of.

He was addressing a press conference of the PML-N leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Barrister Zafarullah here on Sunday.

Saad Rafique said that the Articles should now be applied to everyone especially in the influential spheres.

“If you send one Sharif home we will bring second, then will bring third and so forth,” said Rafique.

The former federal minister said that the party had faced a lot of allegations, including being called a mafia.

He said that if it had the opposition would have carried the move was aimed at hiding corruption.

While criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, Rafique said that no new faces are with the rival party’s leader.

He also said that the PTI’s candidate for PM’s post Sheikh Rasheed alleged that judges of the apex court were offered billions but didn’t accept. Rafique said that someone should ask Rasheed on what basis he passed such comments.