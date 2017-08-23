Aseefa Bhutto, family pray for swift recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on behalf of her family has extended best wishes and offered prayers for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s swift recovery.

In a twitter message, Aseefa said, “Our family sends prayers to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and praying for her swift recovery.”

Kulsoom Nawaz, former first lady and wife of Nawaz Sharif has been diagnosed with throat cancer in London.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and inquired after health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.