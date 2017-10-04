Asif arrives in US on three-day key visit

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has arrived in the United States of America on a three-day important visit, where he was received by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

The foreign minister, during the visit, will hold meetings with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser Lieutenant General H.R.McMaste and discuss bilateral relations and situation in Afghanistan and Kashmir. The US’s new policy on South Asia will also be discussed.

The minister will also address a gathering at the US Institute of Peace (USIP), Washington, on Pak-US relations on October 5.

The bilateral visits of Pakistani and American diplomats were scheduled during the recent of visit of PM Abbasi to the US.

During his meeting with US counterpart Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser Lieutenant General H.R.McMaste, the minister will focus on resumption of bilateral relations and work out ways to dispel tensions that worsened after US President Donald Trump’s August 21 speech.