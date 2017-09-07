Asif says people in Washington lack understanding of realities of our region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign minister vowing to move ahead together with the countries that acknowledge Islamabad’s sacrifices in the war on terror has said that the people in Washington lack genuine understanding of the ground realities of our region.

Addressing a presser here after the conclusion of the three-day Envoys Conferenc eon Thursday, Khawaja Asif asked the US to respect Pakistan’s sovereignty.

We will not let the nation to become a scapegoat, said the foreign minister, who is scheduled to visit Beijing on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Li on Friday.

We are not cutting ties with the US, but will ensure Pakistan’s interests. We want to maintain bilateral relations based on mutual respect with all countries, including the US, the foreign minister observed.