Assets beyond known source of income: Dar to be indicted today

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court has decided to indict Finance Minister Ishaq Dar today in connection with a reference filed by NAB on the directions of the Supreme Court on Sept 8 against him for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeared the Islamabad Accountability Court on Monday to attend the hearing of a corruption case against him, where the Judge Mohammad Bashir handed over a copy of the reference filed by NAB to finance minister’s counsel, along with copies of related documents comprising 23 volumes.

In the previous hearing, the court rejected a request by Mr Dar’s counsel, Amjad Pervez, to grant them seven days to peruse the voluminous record, saying that “if you take a month to read the reference how will we wrap up proceedings in the given time,” the judge asked, observing further that two days are enough to go over the reference.

The judge observed that they will conduct daily hearings in the case. The court also directed Dar to deposit a Rs5 million surety bond to ensure his appearance at the next hearing

NAB filed three references against Nawaz Sharif and his children and one against Mr Dar, on the directions of the Supreme Court, on Sept 8.